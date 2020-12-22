A VOTE FOR REV. WARNOCK AND OSSOFF IS A VOTE FOR CREATING EMOTIONAL HEALTH, THE VERY PANACEA FOR ALL THE ILLS OF SOCIETY

use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other. Use your mind/'I' to heal your brain. Use Your Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other.

Biden-Harris have made clear they mean business by giving every group a seat at the American power table. Voting Democrats into power is voting us into power.

Biden-Harris are ready to address all the social ills of injustice, lack of wisdom, discrimination, inequality, biased laws, the mess in education and healthcare, etc. Please do not handicap them.” — Sajid Khan

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Please share this press release with as many as you can.We all know that justice, equality, dignity, seats at the power table, are all denied to the minorities that include the vast majority of White masses. However, we don't know that deliberate messing up of emotional health is used as a weapon to keep the social standards down for the 99%.In America's history, the top ruling class has trapped the minorities by messing up the masses' emotional health, White, Black, and Brown. So far, no government has brought true health, happiness, and prosperity to White, Black, and others. Instead of living in the now, the minds and brains of minorities and most of the White majority are deliberately burdened with survival issues, leaving less focus on creating a thriving life.Health is not just physical and mental health. It is physical, mental, and emotional health. It is the messed up emotional health that messes up mental health that downgrades all areas of life. All our life struggles are emotional health struggles. The so-called knee on our freedom, dignity, justice, equality, respectability, economic power is actually the knee on our emotional health.The Biden-Harris team will bring true freedom, health, happiness, and prosperity by optimizing physical, mental, happiness, educational, financial, social, and relationship health by optimizing emotional health. The Biden-Harris team has designed simple tools, especially upbringing tools, along with early infant education tools to ensure comprehensive healthcare with extra emphasis on the missing focus on emotional health.If you do not vote for Rev. Warnock and Ossoff, then McConnell, Perdue, and Loeffler will block every Biden-Harris, Rev. Warlock, and Ossoff move from succeeding. They will go back to sabotaging every move that makes Democrats more popular, with an eye on 2024. Please do not handicap Biden-Harris; They will provide the essential tools that every American can start using to create an emotionally healthy life. However, without Rev. Warnock and Ossoff, in the senate, they will be blocked by McConnell, Perdue, and Loeffler, from creating just laws and equal opportunity for all of us Americans.Please help wake up America and especially our Black community to the biggest weapon used to keep us down. Our emotional health, which generates wisdom, is deliberately messed up. All efforts are made to keep us away from the wisdom table. It is done by all forms of discrimination, from the biased gun and drug laws to all forms of injustice. We should introduce new terms - 'White color crimes' and 'Black color crimes.' White crimes are far more damaging, and yet the punishments are far less lethal. Petty Black color crimes carry more punishment. Fear of the police, injustice, prejudice, discrimination, biases forces Black fathers to embed machoness in their sons. Machoness generates emotionally challenged brains that affect emotional stability and pushes out wisdom. Even Black sports stars who earn millions are so emotionally challenged that 80% end up bankrupt within 4 years of retirement. Our Black daughters are thriving because we bring them up humble. Humility is wisdom, and so we bring up our daughters wise and our sons emotionally challenged. Imagine the change if we could wake up our community to bring up our sons humble. Just look at how Jews have solved their more lethal discrimination problem. Every time their wealth was stolen, they did not fight back with machoness. They went back to creating wealth by becoming bigger experts. They love their enemies and treat them as their source of income. Jewish power is love and expertise. Our weakness is machoness...Here are early education tools that you can start using now.All those with children from zero to 2 years must start educating the child, with 'Give me 1, 2, 3 up to 20' with gestures, just as we now say, 'Give me five.' This will wire the child's brain for math. It will know numbers before it can say 1, 2, 3. The child will become a champion in math, science, and computers.Hold the infant's hand with a pencil and draw a straight line again and again and say one, one, one. Gradually move on to more numbers. The infant will make a connection with sound and writing early on. Start also with alphabets C and O. Even start with painting early on. Same with some sport. Let its practice on a toy musical instrument. Use flashcards etc. Please put the child on programs like ABCmouse.com.Wisdom education is a failure because we introduce wisdom knowledge into an emotionally challenged brain. You cannot teach selflessness while the brain continues to generate selfishness powered by emotional baggage. It is like trying to persuade brass to become gold. Teaching a selfish brain to stop generating selfishness will never succeed. It is like trying to teach a nitrogen producing machine to produce oxygen. Biden-Harris will create a new profession of brain healers that will heal the brain.Here is Biden-Harris's sound path to making America greater than ever before:THEY WILL CREATE A WISE AMERICA BY CREATING WISDOM IN ONE AND ALL BY CREATING WHATEVER GENERATES WISDOM.THEY DEFINE WISDOM AS HUMILITY: To define, measure, and create wisdom, define, measure, and create humility. We bring up our girls humble; & our boys macho; thus, we raise our girls wise & our boys ignorant. Just imagine how much our world will change by bringing up our boys humble.THEY DEFINE WISDOM AS EMOTIONAL HEALTH: Wisdom above all is selfless love, and as love is an emotion, so is wisdom. Wisdom is an emotion that springs from an emotionally healthy brain. Define wisdom as emotional health. Focusing on creating emotional health will generate wisdom effortlessly.THEY DEFINE THE MIND AS THE SELF-IMAGE: The self-image is the mind's face, so define the mind as the self-image. To know, define, and actualize the mind; know, define, and actualize the self-image.THEY DEFINE WISDOM EDUCATION AS CREATING A HUMBLE SELF-IMAGE: Wisdom education boils down to cultivating humility by removing machoness from the self-image of the old and by creating a humble self-image in the young.Man becomes wise by old age. The wisdom blocking emotional baggage in the brain gets ground out over decades, creating emotional health. Wisdom education is healing the brain of all emotional baggage ASAP.BY VOTING FOR REV. WARLOCK AND OSSOFF WE WILL OPTIMIZE US ALL INTO EMOTIONAL HEALTH THAT GENERATES WISDOM.

MY HYPOTHESIS WITH ITS TRILLION DOLLAR APPLICATIONS THAT I HAVE HANDED OVER TO BIDEN-HARRIS TO USE AS THEIR OWN.