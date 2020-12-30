Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VT Route 78 Highgate

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police St Albans

 

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Roadway Closed In the area of 2156 VT Route 78 in Highgate both lanes have been shut down at this time due to an incident. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorists should expect delays in the area.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.

Thank You,

Christopher Jablonski

Vermont State Police Dispatch Williston

802-878-7111

Christopher.Jablonski@vermont.gov

