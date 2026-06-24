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VSP News release 26B4004716 - aggravated sexual assault and other charges

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B4004716

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                        

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland                  

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

 

DATE/TIME: Multiple dates and times in June 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland City & Brandon VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, Domestic Assault, Stalking

 

ACCUSED: Ronald L. Hall JR                                          

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

 

VICTIM: Female

AGE: 22

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In June 2026, The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) began an investigation into a possible sexual assault.  Investigation determined that Ronald L. Hall JR committed the offenses of aggravated sexual assault and domestic assault in the Town of Brandon VT, and the offenses of sexual assault and stalking in the City of Rutland.  These incidents occurred on 6-10-2026. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6-25-26 8:30 AM        

COURT: Rutland Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

BAIL: Hall was being held without bail at MVCC for other charges.  Additional bail was not sought for these new charges.

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101

 

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VSP News release 26B4004716 - aggravated sexual assault and other charges

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