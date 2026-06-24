VSP News release 26B4004716 - aggravated sexual assault and other charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4004716
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse
Robson
STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West
Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: Multiple dates and times in June 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland City & Brandon VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault,
Domestic Assault, Stalking
ACCUSED: Ronald L. Hall
JR
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT
VICTIM: Female
AGE: 22
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In June 2026, The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal
Investigation (BCI) began an investigation into a possible sexual
assault. Investigation determined that Ronald L. Hall JR committed the
offenses of aggravated sexual assault and domestic assault in the Town of
Brandon VT, and the offenses of sexual assault and stalking in the City of
Rutland. These incidents occurred on 6-10-2026.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6-25-26 8:30
AM
COURT: Rutland Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center
BAIL: Hall was being held without bail at MVCC for other
charges. Additional bail was not sought for these new charges.
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B
– West
124 State Place Rutland VT
05701
802 773 9101
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