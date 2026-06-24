New Haven Barracks / Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B5002680

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/23/2026 at 2057 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ten Acre Dr, Addison, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Unlawful Trespass Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: David Powers

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the New Haven State Police Barracks were notified of a disorderly male on Ten Acre Dr, in the Town of Addison, VT. Upon arrival Troopers met with David Powers (64). Investigation determined that Powers was asked to leave a residence and did not, ultimately disturbing the public.

Powers was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2026 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.