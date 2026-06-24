New Haven Barracks / Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B5002680
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/23/2026 at 2057 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ten Acre Dr, Addison, VT
VIOLATIONS:
- Unlawful Trespass
- Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: David Powers
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the New Haven State
Police Barracks were notified of a disorderly male on Ten Acre Dr, in the Town
of Addison, VT. Upon arrival Troopers met with David Powers (64). Investigation
determined that Powers was asked to leave a residence and did not, ultimately
disturbing the public.
Powers was issued a citation to appear in Addison County
Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2026 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at
the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
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