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New Haven Barracks / Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26B5002680

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 06/23/2026 at 2057 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ten Acre Dr, Addison, VT

VIOLATIONS:

  1. Unlawful Trespass
  2. Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: David Powers

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the New Haven State Police Barracks were notified of a disorderly male on Ten Acre Dr, in the Town of Addison, VT. Upon arrival Troopers met with David Powers (64). Investigation determined that Powers was asked to leave a residence and did not, ultimately disturbing the public.

 

Powers was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2026 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

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New Haven Barracks / Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass

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