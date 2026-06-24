Berlin Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3004972
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katie
Finn
STATION: Berlin
Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/21/2026 at 2253 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 64, Williamstown
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Victoria
Stauff
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VICTIM: Douglas Batchelder
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police
received a report that a vehicle was stolen from a residence on VT Route 64 in
the town of Williamstown. The vehicle was identified as a Ford EcoSport bearing
Vermont registration KVS143. The vehicle was later located in South Barre, and
while on scene, Victoria Stauff was found to be in possession of stolen
property. Stauff was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court-
Orange Criminal Division on 07/29/2026 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/2026 at 0830
hours
COURT: Vermont Superior- Orange Criminal Division
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
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