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Berlin Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3004972

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Katie Finn                           

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/21/2026 at 2253 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 64, Williamstown

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Victoria Stauff                                              

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VICTIM: Douglas Batchelder

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that a vehicle was stolen from a residence on VT Route 64 in the town of Williamstown. The vehicle was identified as a Ford EcoSport bearing Vermont registration KVS143. The vehicle was later located in South Barre, and while on scene, Victoria Stauff was found to be in possession of stolen property. Stauff was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Orange Criminal Division on 07/29/2026 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   07/29/2026 at 0830 hours         

COURT: Vermont Superior- Orange Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

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Berlin Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property

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