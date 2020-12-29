Secretary of State Announces 2020 Members of WV Centurion Chamber of Commerce

Charleston, W. Va. – Secretary of State Mac Warner announced the 2020 members of the West Virginia Centurion Chamber of Commerce today, recognizing active business entities that have been in continuous operation for 100 years or more.

Warner announced the West Virginia Centurion Chamber of Commerce Award in 2019 as a way of recognizing businesses that have withstood the test of time in the Mountain State. The list of Centurion members is a culmination of domestic business entities pulled from the Secretary of State’s business database and those provided to the office by local chambers of commerce and community leaders. The 2019 Centurions can be found by clicking here.

“These businesses have withstood generations, challenging economic times, and ever-changing technology,” Warner said. “They include banks, newspapers, hospitals, family-owned businesses, and more. These Centurions are anchors and leaders in our communities.”

Each business entity eligible for the recognition will receive a certificate recognizing them as a member of the Centurion Chamber of Commerce. The certificate will include the entity’s founding date.

According to records obtained by the Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division, the business entities founded in 1920 are:

Berkeley County The Union Sales Company The Bunker Hill Cemetery Association

Cabell County Charles W. Cammack Children's Center, Inc.

Greenbrier County Ronceverte Ice and Produce Company Camp Greenbrier, Inc.

Harrison County Progressive Women's Association

Marshall County Windsor Coal Company LLC

Monongalia County Greer Industries, Inc. Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

Ohio County The Home for Aged Men

Raleigh County Raleigh General Hospital

Randolph County Kelley Foundry & Machine Company

Upshur County West Virginia Wesleyan College

Any domestic business entity that can confirm that it has been in operation continuously for 100 years or more in West Virginia should reach out to the Secretary of State’s Office to inquire about eligibility. Please contact Jennifer Gardner at 304-558-6000.

Disclaimer:The Centurion Chamber of Commerce List does not expressly or impliedly suggest an endorsement for any of the named businesses or services.