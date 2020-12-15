Future PLC Presents “Innovation Week” - Industry’s First All-Digital CES News Experience - During CES 2021
On the forefront of digital-first coverage and programming, global publishing leader delivers news driven multimedia program for its readers and CES community
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future PLC (LSE:FUTR) today unveiled its plan for an all-virtual "Innovation Week," during CES 2021.
— Keith Walker, Managing Director, Specialist Consumer Technology for Future
The re-imagined event is a cross-property, entirely virtual CES-focused news hub and experience tailored to the world’s expanding digital-first reality. “Innovation Week” will serve as a comprehensive destination for all CES news, including multimedia content, exclusive technology partner programming, demos, news and video interviews. The online experience will take place January 11-14, 2021, during the period that the community typically flocks to Las Vegas for CES -- of which Future is an official 2021 Media Partner.
“At a time when virtual industry events have become commonplace, we recognize that the people have been inundated, largely with one-dimensional options,” said Gabrielle Kessler, Vice President of Client Solutions for Future. “We are committed to delivering a world-class multimedia experience and effectively becoming an essential hub to our global readership and the CES community as a whole, for any and all things CES all week long, 24/7.”
“Millions of consumers depend on the Future tech brands to bring them the most important technology news every single month,” said Keith Walker Managing Director, Specialist Consumer Technology for Future PLC. “This partnership is the perfect vehicle for our award-winning content teams to educate, excite and inform our audience on what is going to matter throughout 2021. CES effectively sets the tech news cycle for the coming year, and I’m so excited that our journalists will be reporting on that from across the globe.”
A Closer Look at The Program
Future “Innovation Week” will aggregate and amplify all of Future’s digital CES 2021 coverage and features into site-specific multimedia content hubs, curating them across their participating properties. With a native look and feel and diverse content from across the portfolio, the audience will be able to engage with CES online directly via their favorite web destinations at any time. To produce the experience, including the creation of exclusive partner content and interviews, Future will set up the “Innovation Week Virtual Studio,” with production hubs in New York City, London and Bath, UK.
Included in the Future “Innovation Week” production is a digital feature that runs across all participating content properties. Each day, different winners will be announced with a combination of digital content and online video content. Future Tech Awards will announce winners in the following categories:
○ Future 50* - celebrating the top 50 individuals in technology
○ Reader’s Choice - honoring the best products, as voted by readers
○ Future Choice - the best products, as voted by Future editorial staff
○ Tech Hall of Fame - lifetime achievement award for 2020
There are two formal partnership options available through paid entry for consideration -- one for Readers’ Choice, spotlighting the best products of 2020, as decided by readers across Future brands and Future Power 50, which celebrates the top 50 people in technology. Visit the program site today to learn more.
Future PLC, a trusted show daily partner to CES and prevalent industry trade shows including InfoComm, NAB, CEDIA, and more, continues to drive successful activations as industries shift in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
About Future PLC
Future is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams. Its content reaches 1 in 3 adults in both the UK and the US.
The Media division is high-growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising including advertising within newsletters. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games, music, home interest, and B2B and its brands include Truly, TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, Android Central, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com and Tom's Hardware.
The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with a combined global circulation of over 3 million delivered through more than 220 publications. The portfolio spans technology, games, TV and entertainment, women’s lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest and B2B. Its titles include Country Life, Wallpaper*, Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, woman&home, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.
