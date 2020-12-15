Samba TV Adds TiVo to Partner Ecosystem
Partnership is Part of Continued Investment in Broadening Reach, Representation, and Understanding of TV Audiences Globally
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER)SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samba TV, the global leader in television data and omniscreen measurement, today announced that it has partnered with TiVo®, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), as part of its continued investment in broadening reach and representation of its dataset across millions of households globally. The integrated dataset can now precisely measure the impact of live and time shifting linear TV usage on reach, frequency, and ad effectiveness.
This partnership with TiVo will enhance Samba’s ACR footprint with data from a cross-section of multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) across the U.S and population tiers. Furthermore, advertising clients can implement Samba’s omniscreen targeting technology within a strategy to recover TV audience reach lost to ad skipping with digital video recorders (DVRs).
Samba TV’s proprietary Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) is integrated at the chipset level with 20 of the top Smart TV brands globally, fingerprinting all content that crosses the TV screen. By comparing those fingerprints to Samba’s global reference library of TV shows, commercials, movies, and games, the resulting dataset forms the world’s largest global TV panel and most accurate global ad schedule. Using proprietary identity resolution at the household level, Samba integrates its first-party TV data with Tivo and other major set-top box manufacturers for a more comprehensive understanding of viewing behavior within households.
“Whenever we integrate viewership data from new brands and platforms, we learn more about how unique each brand and its customer base truly is,” said Samba TV Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “It would be a huge mistake to assume that one brand of Smart TV or set-top box data is representative or accurate enough to create a normalized view of the TV audience at large. Samba TV is integrated within the most TVs worldwide and, when coupled with our ecosystem of partners and customers, provides the most comprehensive end-to-end view of reach, frequency and conversion for advertising across screens.”
TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies that are licensed to some of the biggest brands in the media and entertainment industry. TiVo’s innovations make it easier for viewers to find, watch, and enjoy all their content across a multitude of platforms.
“We are very pleased to partner with Samba TV to extract more insights from our millions of devices,” said Matt Milne, Chief Revenue Officer, Xperi. “We believe our viewership data enables unified planning, activation and measurement for marketers and media owners alike. Together, we hope to dramatically improve the advertising experience for consumers across all screens.”
Samba TV offers advertisers and content providers access to the most diversified and comprehensive privacy-first omniscreen data. Several Fortune 500 companies leverage the deeper insights and analytics offered through Samba TV’s expansive first-party data and it’s extensive ecosystem of the industry’s foremost data providers.
About Samba TV
Samba TV enables the next generation TV experience powered by its first-party data, helping viewers engage with relevant media and empowering brand marketers to quantify that engagement. Samba TV's insights are built on the world's most comprehensive source of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top, and digital media. Invented in 2011, Samba TV’s ACR is integrated at the chipset level across 20 of the top Smart TV brands globally (the most in the industry) analyzing the content on screen in real-time, regardless of source. Samba TV delivers unbiased, comprehensive viewership data addressable through more than a billion devices around the world. The world’s leading brands leverage Samba TV to quantify media investments and amplify them across all the screens we use to watch video. For more information, please visit www.samba.tv.
About Xperi Holding Corporation
Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.
Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
Media Contact
Katie North-Fisher
Samba TV
katie.north-fisher@samba.tv
+1.408.506.4568
Lerin O’Neill
Xperi
+1 408-562-8455
Lerin.ONeill@xperi.com