COVID-19 Daily Update 12-12-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of December 12, 2020, there have been 1,299,265 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 62,151 total cases and 966 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old female from Cabell County, a 95-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 75-year old female from McDowell County, a 95-year old female from Mason County, a 61-year old female from Mason County, a 66-year old female from Mineral County, a 101-year old female from Mineral County, a 96-year old male from Mineral County, a 98-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old male from Mingo County, a 64-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old male from Mineral County, an 82-year old male from Cabell County, a 75-year old female from Grant County, a 61-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, a 91-year old male from Boone County, a 77-year old male from Putnam County, a 93-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 76-year old female from Ritchie County, an 86-year old female from Lincoln County, an 85-year old male from Cabell County, an 80-year old male from Grant County, a 91-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 89-year old male from Logan County.

“As we face another difficult day, we must renew our efforts to practice the prevention measures that can stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest condolences to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (547), Berkeley (4,377), Boone (791), Braxton (165), Brooke (961), Cabell (3,845), Calhoun (101), Clay (190), Doddridge (163), Fayette (1,352), Gilmer (244), Grant (572), Greenbrier (836), Hampshire (583), Hancock (1,235), Hardy (493), Harrison (1,920), Jackson (857), Jefferson (1,793), Kanawha (6,886), Lewis (330), Lincoln (531), Logan (1,205), Marion (1,198), Marshall (1,625), Mason (768), McDowell (731), Mercer (1,732), Mineral (1,808), Mingo (1,112), Monongalia (3,995), Monroe (461), Morgan (439), Nicholas (492), Ohio (1,965), Pendleton (165), Pleasants (168), Pocahontas (292), Preston (1,016), Putnam (2,436), Raleigh (1,995), Randolph (892), Ritchie (240), Roane (233), Summers (322), Taylor (470), Tucker (238), Tyler (222), Upshur (618), Wayne (1,312), Webster (105), Wetzel (513), Wirt (156), Wood (3,513), Wyoming (942).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Wirt County in this report.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid )

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV