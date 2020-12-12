Offender Absconds from Extending the Limits of Confinement Location

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from his residential location in Belmont. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative

Taft M. Hall (#0570683) is a 41-year-old Black male who stands 6’ tall, weighs 234 lbs., has brown eyes and is bald. He has gold teeth, pierced ears, a scar on his forehead and numerous tattoos on his chest, arms, shoulders and stomach. Hall was serving an active sentence for Habitual Felon, DWI Level II and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. He had a projected release date of Sept. 22, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant is being sought. If you have seen this individual or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC at the following web links:

https://www.ncdps.gov/blog/2020/09/24/elc-reducing-prison-population-lower-risk-covid-19 https://www.ncdps.gov/our-organization/adult-correction/prisons/prisons-info-covid-19#ELCFAQ