ALE, Gastonia Police Execute Search Warrant at Business Following Investigation

GASTONIA, N.C.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) in partnership with the Gastonia Police Department (GPD) conducted a search warrant at Sundowners, located at 2805 West Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia, following an ongoing investigation into complaints received about the business.

In the spring of 2026, ALE special agents initiated an investigation regarding the complaints of assaults occurring at Sundowners. In March, agents found large amounts of cocaine on the premises along with several Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) violations leading to the owners of Sundowners cancelling their ABC permits.

Despite the cancellation of their ABC permits, the investigation continued after law enforcement received information indicating the business was still operating. Through continued surveillance, and undercover operations, law enforcement determined that Sundowners was continuing to operate, serve alcoholic beverages, and controlled substances were being used inside the business.

On July 11 ALE and GPD conducted a search warrant at the business where they seized over 200 malt beverages, 40 bottles of liquor, marijuana, and a firearm from a convicted felon.

Eddie Guido Cisneros, 28, of Concord

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Barion Alberto Radriguez Garcia, 39, of Charlotte

Sell Alcoholic Beverages Without an ABC Permit

Dider Teodulfo Lopez Hernandez, 34, of Charlotte