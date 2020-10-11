An Open Letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Know and Harness the Difference Between Your Brain and Mind. Wisdom education is brain cleaning education. Stop letting your emotional baggage rule your life.

It all starts by creating super emotional health in every student to create top professional experts, top future parents, neighbors, workers, leaders, citizens.

DEAR NANCY & BIDEN YOU NEED TO TRAIN NOT JUST EVERY TEACHER, EVEN EVERY INDIVIDUAL TO BECOME IN ADDITION AN EMOTIONAL HEALTH ENABLER. YOU NEED TO TRANSFORM AMERICA INTO AN EMOTIONAL HEALTH SUPER POWER” — Sajid Khan

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Congratulations for moving to implement the 25th amendment. You have been driven to ensure that this amendment is used every time there is a need; in response to President Trump's emotionally challenged behavior.Please understand that this problem of Trump being emotionally challenged is not even the tip of the iceberg.I have a US patent on how to measure emotional health (EH) and as EH is wisdom, I have a presidential rating test that goes as follows:1) Premature self (-2). A macho self, considers itself above the law, is disrespectful, totally self-centered, prejudiced, has all the attributes of ignorance, and is insane.2) Premature self (-1). Corrupt, opportunistic, cunning etc.3) Immature self (+1). Obeys the law but considers himself as the best.4) Super mature (+2). Selfless, humble, has all the attributes of wisdom/EH like compassionate, loving etc.It is even more essential to wake up to the reality and take action on the fact that Trump is the symbol in chief of an America that continues to produce these four levels of selves.You need to introduce a new plan to transform America from an emotionally challenged country into an emotional health super power.Why is it when civilization, education, inventions, incomes. sciences are all improving why are the social ills as bad as ever? It is because our mind education that creates professional expertise is cutting edge while brain education that creates emotional/social/relationship/prosperity/peace/mental/professional/economic health is not only ignored the brain is miseducated.The problem of lack of emotional health (EH) education is so massive that we need every available opportunity to make the whole world wise/emotionally healthy.Bill Gates wants to spend half a billion dollars to find out who or what makes the best teacher. To know who or what makes the best teacher is essential but even far more significant is to figure out what makes the best student. Say we figure out what makes the best teacher (a wise/emotionally healthy teacher is the best teacher) and we take ten best teachers and try to educate one single student who has emotional health problems and thus is incapable of focusing on learning. Thus what we need is the best teachers and even more essential we need best students. We need every student to become emotionally super healthy.What we need is a new profession of emotional health teachers. Who are trained also as emotional health inspectors. As soon as the child enters school it is examined for emotional health problems and those wanting are slowly nursed into super emotional health. Also the student's emotional health is the litmus test for the parent's emotional health. Parents with emotionally challenged children must be made aware of why their children need healing. They must be told that they too need training to become the best parents. For that matter every individual must be given an emotional health test in order to create the best student, parent, neighbor, boss, worker, player, husband, wife, professional in every trade, including leaders. So we need emotional health testing and manual for every level of life.To make society free from social ills we spend and lose trillions of dollars to address the symptoms instead of healing the actual messed up emotional health. Crime alone costs over a trillion dollars and instead of identifying the emotional health being messed up as the cause we label the person as bad and punish him as a criminal instead of addressing his emotional health issues.Just imagine 50% of America has trouble making ends meet even though the vast majority earn enough to build up a cushion of savings and investments. The problem is they make good money; as American professional education is cutting edge but they spend the hard earned money with emotionally challenged selves. So another point to be noted and action taken on, is that we focus on professional expertise, neglecting not just emotional expertise, we ignore savings and investment expertise.In fact every human being has to be examined for emotional health and those who need healing must be provided the necessary care. From social health to education, relationship, peace, morality, prosperity, happiness, pure life health, even leadership health etc. is all a function of emotional health. In fact health itself as well as mental health is a function of emotional health.This crisis must also be taken up by the Biden-Harris team and they must make major prime time speeches on this problem, talk about it in the coming debates and even add to their platform.Here is my Wisdom 3.0 formula with its trillion dollar applications: https://medium.com/@sajidalikhan2/wisdom-3-0-b6e03324e64a Here is my hypothesis: https://youtu.be/nmzwj-W8Mww

