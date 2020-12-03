Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Future PLC’s Tech Portfolio Drives $29.8 Million in Black Friday Sales for Retail Partners

Impressive growth in traffic and revenues highlights the power of sites such as TechRadar and Tom’s Guide to increase reach and drive sales for brands

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future’s (FUTR.L) leading tech brands delivered impressive results for online retailers this Black Friday weekend. Sites such as TechRadar saw a considerable 148% increase in affiliate links year-on-year, while Tom’s Guide saw a 330% rise, and GamesRadar+ boasted a 422% increase. Overall, Future plc’s lifestyle technology portfolio in the U.S. increased sales revenues by 68% year-on-year.

Future’s ecommerce data shows it’s going to be a techie Christmas this year. The Black Friday figures predict a lot of technology under the tree, with top products including:

* Next generation consoles, both PlayStation 5 and XBox Series X
* Apple Airpods Pro (more than 3,500 units sold — the top performing product in terms of sales volume)
* Amazon products including Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Fire TV stick
* Other strong performers include 4k UHD TV’s, bluetooth headphones and Oculus Quest VR headsets

The figures support Future’s position as a leading sales driver in the tech space, with consumers relying on the publisher’s brands and reviews to make difficult decisions on what to buy and at what price. Future’s audiences show high intent, as clicks to brand sites from its content are soaring.

“Future’s strong track record of harnessing technology and content to drive online audiences powered significant online audience growth this Black Friday,” said Future Group Chief Revenue Officer Mike Peralta. “Seeing the considerable growth in clicks from our technology and gaming brands is very rewarding, and we’re delighted to be able to share the value of our model today.”

“Future is ideally positioned to be a highly valued partner to retailers, using our established technology and expert editorial to drive sales,” said Future Director of Ecommerce Matthew Smith.

About Future

Future is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams. Its content reaches over 1 in 3 adults online in both the US and the UK.

The Media division is high-growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising including advertising within newsletters. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games & entertainment, music, home & gardens, sports, TV & film, real life, women's lifestyle and B2B. Its brands include TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, Android Central, Truly, Digital Camera World, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Marie Claire, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com, What to Watch, Gardening Etc, Adventure and Tom's Hardware.

The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with a combined global circulation of over 3 million delivered through more than 115 magazines, and 410 bookazines published a year. The portfolio spans technology, games & entertainment, sports, music, photography & design, homes & garden, country lifestyle, TV & film and B2B. Its titles include Country Life, Wallpaper, Woman & Home, Classic Rock, Decanter, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.

