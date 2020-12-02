Sharing Life, GoGetTested Test Underserved Populations for COVID-19
Nonprofit partners with GGT to offer mobile testing to North Texas community
We're committed to helping all Texans get tested. We've conducted over 50,000 tests. Our system sends accurate results promptly, and a medical professional personally calls all who test positive.”MESQUITE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Underserved populations in North Texas now have much easier access to free, rapid, accurate COVID-19 testing. That’s thanks to a project started by Sharing Life, an outreach program dedicated to demonstrating compassion through services that range from food and utility assistance to educational programs, and GoGetTested, a consortium tasked by the Texas Division of Emergency Management with testing Texas residents, including not-for-profits such as Sharing Life.
— WellHealth CEO Ahmad Gaber
Sharing Life and GoGetTested offer the tests at two sites: in the parking lot of Lake Pointe Church in Mesquite on Mondays and Tuesdays, and at the Opal J. Smith Food Pantry in Balch Springs on Wednesdays. Sharing Life and GGT have conducted more than 600 tests over the past five weeks. All of the tests use Polymerase Chain Reaction, or PCR, the gold standard for accuracy.
“We wanted to offer people the opportunity to get tests done in a place they’re already visiting to pick up food — a place they trust,” said Sharing Life Founder and CEO Teresa Jackson. “Our population might not visit a college to get tested. Here, though, we’ve had clients say ‘I’m so glad you have this here – this is really quick – you get us in and out really fast.’ They’re very grateful to get results in 24 hours, most of the time. A number of our staff members and volunteers have been tested this way, too. Everyone is thrilled with GoGetTested’s quick, accurate testing. The staff of GoGetTested is very friendly, efficient and professional.”
The GoGetTested consortium, which includes HealthTrackRx, PODS, Lead Commerce and Wellpay in addition to WellHealth, has already tested more than 40,000 Texans.
Within 24 hours after Teresa’s first call to GoGetTested, the first mobile site was up and running. Sharing Life has been very active during the pandemic. In a normal year, the group distributes 5 million pounds of food. This year, it has already distributed more than 7 million pounds.
“We are committed to helping all Texans get tested, and then get accurate results in a short amount of time,” said WellHealth CEO Ahmad Gaber. “That’s why we have more than 30 active sites currently, and have conducted 50,000 tests. Our system not only sends accurate results promptly, but ensures that a medical professional personally calls all those who test positive.”
This story appeared first in The Dallas Morning News.
About Sharing Life
Sharing Life Community Outreach exists to demonstrate compassion by effectively and efficiently providing dignified benevolent services to families in need in 35 ZIP codes across Southeastern Dallas, Rockwall, and Kaufman Counties. We serve our families by distributing food, training them in personal finance, and helping them continue and complete their education. Visit us at http://www.sharinglifeoutreach.org/ .
About GoGetTested
GoGetTested, a unique public and private consortium, is the world’s most complete and advanced Covid19 test-and-response operating system. GoGetTested provides testing to symptomatic and asymptomatic people alike. It has no exposure qualifying requirements, and delivers lab results more quickly and accurately than other systems can.
The consortium—which includes Precision Primary Care startup Wellhealth, PE-backed Lab HealthTrackRx, event-management company Victory Marketing, inventory and warehouse management company Lead Commerce, and Silicon Valley-based healthcare fintech startup Wellpay— is able to test tens of thousands of people per day. There is no charge to individuals, and test results are delivered via text and email. Visit us at GoGetTested.com.
