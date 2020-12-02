SAMBA TV ANNOUNCES GLOBAL ADOPTION OF ANALYTICS DASHBOARD FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL BETA PROGRAM
Fortune 500 brands sign on with dashboard for on-demand access to the industry’s most accurate data for omniscreen measurement insightsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samba TV, the global leader in television data and omniscreen measurement, today announced the widespread adoption of its Analytics Dashboard following a successful beta program. The dashboard’s full analytics suite for campaign reporting and forecasting provides leading advertisers the industry’s most accurate TV data at their fingertips, allowing them to optimize campaigns and maximize ROI across TV, Connected TV (CTV), and digital advertising.
“Advertisers have been operating for far too long without omniscreen measurement to precisely identify how linear TV, CTV, and digital media can be measured and optimized individually and holistically,” said Samba TV Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “Given how critical TV and video are for brand building and conversion, our Analytics Dashboard is an essential tool for any major marketing organization providing immediate access and visibility into daily insights on how campaigns are performing.”
Following a beta program that began in July 2020, the Samba Analytics Dashboard is now being leveraged by leading Fortune 500 clients across categories like entertainment, CPG, and e-commerce, among others. These top performing brands trust in Samba TV’s scale and depth of omniscreen analytics to provide insights across Reach and Frequency, Online Conversions, and Tune-in Conversions.
“The Samba TV dashboard makes our cross-functional teams feel like they're active participants in our media planning and in-flight campaign optimization conversations,” said Anheuser-Busch Digital Media Manager Jackie Northacker. “It creates space for our colleagues to dig into the data and understand the thought strategy of our media buys and how their brand messaging is reaching our consumers every single day."
The best-in-class Analytics Dashboard offers advertisers 24/7 access to Samba TV’s omniscreen data which is sourced from 20 Smart TV brands, the most in the industry. With an easy-to-use interface, the dashboard offers advertisers the opportunity to use it as a standalone visualization tool or directly download and incorporate within in-house analytics or data platforms. Advertisers and brands utilize the Analytics Dashboard to interact with and understand campaigns at a granular level, including:
● What digital devices are being reached and how to optimize media (CTV, linear TV, PC, tablet, and mobile)
● Demographic insights (gender, ethnicity, income, and age)
● Level of TV exposure (heavy, medium, and light TV viewers)
The dashboard’s full analytics suite and visualization tools are available across three main interfaces: Reach & Frequency Dashboard, Online Conversions Dashboard, and Tune-in Conversions Dashboard.
Reach & Frequency: The Reach & Frequency Dashboard of the Analytics Dashboard measures reach and frequency of advertisements by platform, TV network, digital publisher, and demographics. The innovative dashboard even includes monitoring and analysis of the overlap that ads may see between TV and digital.
Online Conversions: With the Online Conversions Dashboard of the Analytics Dashboard, advertisers can monitor and adjust omniscreen campaigns based on the real-world actions their consumers take. The Online Conversions Dashboard measures granular insights on audiences exposed to a media campaign that subsequently perform an online action (visiting a website, purchases, etc.).
Tune-in Conversions: In this crowded entertainment landscape, it can be difficult to draw in eyeballs and understand how viewers engage with content. With the Tune-in Conversions Dashboard of the Analytics Dashboard, publishers can access analyses on how ad exposure drives audiences to watch a TV program and which tactics are most effective.
Samba TV has been an industry pioneer that enables advertisers to leverage TV data for omniscreen campaigns, and also allows companies to integrate TV data into their own marketing tools. Samba TV delivers unbiased, comprehensive viewership data addressable through more than a billion devices around the world.
The full Samba TV Analytics Dashboard is available now for advertisers and brands to leverage to optimize campaigns and maximize ROI across TV, CTV, and digital advertising. For more information, please reach out to sales@samba.tv.
About Samba TV
Samba TV enables the next generation TV experience powered by its first-party data, helping viewers engage with relevant media and empowering brand marketers to quantify that engagement. Samba TV’s insights are built on the world’s most comprehensive source of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top, and digital media. Invented in 2011, Samba TV’s ACR is integrated at the chipset level across 20 of the top Smart TV brands globally (the most in the industry) analyzing the content on screen in real-time, regardless of source. Samba TV delivers unbiased, comprehensive viewership data addressable through more than a billion devices around the world. The world’s leading brands leverage Samba TV to quantify media investments and amplify them across all the screens we use to watch video. For more information, please visit www.samba.tv.
Katie North-Fisher
Samba TV
+1 408-506-4568
press@samba.tv