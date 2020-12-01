Data Axle Amps Up its Donor Database, Apogee, to Accelerate New Donor Acquisition
Internal promotion, new hire support expansion and client success
With the power of Data Axle’s cloud-based environment behind it, Apogee can ingest new data sets faster in order to deliver ready-to-implement insights to its clients in record time.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apogee, the leading donor cooperative database Data Axle launched eight years ago, is enhancing its modeling and analytics capabilities with new data sets and infrastructure, the company announced today. To support these advanced modeling initiatives and robust product roadmap, Data Axle has promoted Heather Philpot to Executive Vice President, Data Strategy of its nonprofit division and hired Jennifer Clark as Senior Vice President of Business Development.
— Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino
Apogee’s member-based co-op is widely known in the nonprofit sector for the breadth of its data and applications, which cover millions of households and billions of unique donor transactions that help nonprofits and political clients drive direct mail fundraising success. Artificial intelligence turns all of Apogee’s data into sophisticated models, like the new Neural Net and Panorama products, which make it even easier for clients to identify prospects with the highest likelihood to donate and become long-term contributors.
“Three pillars support our expansion: new datasets, advanced modeling, and cutting-edge technical infrastructure,” said Data Axle Nonprofit Solutions President Stephanie Ceruolo. “Heather will build on those pillars with new products and solutions, while Jennifer, a client-facing strategist with a strong acquisition background, will use her deep industry experience to help nonprofits drive growth.”
With over ten years of fundraising experience, Philpot was essential in growing Apogee’s footprint in both the political and charitable sectors as the architect of innovative data-driven strategies aimed at maximizing results and increasing revenue. Clark joins the company after six years at Blackbaud, which named her Account Executive of the Year two years in a row. Before that, she led accounts at Acxiom and Epsilon.
“With the power of Data Axle’s cloud-based environment behind it, Apogee can ingest new data sets faster in order to deliver ready-to-implement insights to its clients in record time,” said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. “We’re eager to continue investing in Apogee, by adding more data sets and developing advanced modeling that nonprofits need to operate at the speed of their donors. We’re thrilled to elevate Heather Philpot and welcome Jennifer Clark to Data Axle’s exceptional nonprofit team.”
To learn more about Data Axle’s donor co-op database, visit: https://www.data-axle.com/our-data/donor/
About Data Axle
Data Axle, formerly known as Infogroup, is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 9174457316
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter