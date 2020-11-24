Marymount California University Offers FREE Application Day
Future Mariners Can Apply to MCU for Free on November 30RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for Thanksgiving, Marymount California University has announced a Free Application Day on Nov. 30 for students applying for admission.
The MCU Office of Admission will waive the $50 application fee for any student who applies for admission on Monday and uses the promotional code THANKFUL when submitting an application.
“Marymount wants to do everything it can to support prospective students and their families navigating the college admission process in these extraordinary times,” said Robyn Jones, vice president of enrollment management. “We’re here to answer questions and encourage students to start early so they have ample time to apply for scholarships and financial aid, and plan for housing. Getting a jump on the application can ensure they don’t miss a deadline or an opportunity.”
Marymount California University offers test-optional admission, allowing students to choose whether they include SAT or ACT exam scores in the evaluation of their application. The Office of Admission will conduct a holistic review of an application, considering academic performance and personal qualities demonstrated in community involvement, extracurricular activities and achievements to determine an applicant’s fit and potential to benefit from opportunities available at MCU.
Nearly 90 percent of students receive some form of financial aid to attend MCU, with award packages averaging more than $21,000.
College-review site Niche recently awarded Marymount California University the safest college campus in California and third safest in the United States on its annual 2021 Safest College Campuses list. The university has also achieved a College of Distinction rating and spots on top liberal arts college lists by U.S. News & World Report and The Washington Monthly.
Students needing help with their MCU applications can speak with an admission representative at (310) 303-7311 or by email at admission@marymountcalifornia.edu.
Marymount California University is a private liberal arts university in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, rooted in the Catholic faith. The school welcomes students of all faiths, backgrounds and diversity of experience to build skills for lifelong learning in a supportive community that promotes academic and career success. Students thrive in small, interactive classes guided by engaged faculty who challenge them to explore, create and imagine—as a foundation for their own personal and professional development. Marymount offers undergraduate and graduate programs that lead to associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees designed to prepare students for purposeful lives and careers. For more information, visit www.MarymountCalifornia.edu.
Cindy Monticue
Marymount California University
(310) 303-7223
cmonticue@marymountcalifornia.edu
Mike Mena
Marymount California University
+1 310-913-0625
email us here