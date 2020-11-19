Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge David Fields

(Subscription required) Fields has had a preliminary hearing assignment at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles for three years. Before that, he was assigned to juvenile dependency. He moved to a felony trial assignment this week.
