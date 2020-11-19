Prove’s Explosive Growth Recognized by Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™ for Fourth Consecutive Year
This year has been eventful for Prove. As we served our 1000+ clients through a surge in digital activity through the pandemic, Prove also raised over $100m to drive further growth and innovation.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prove, the modern platform for phone identity, today announced it has been named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America, for the fourth year in a row. Prove achieved an explosive 670% growth in revenue between 2016 and 2019.
— Rodger Desai, CEO of Prove
"It is an honor to be recognized for a fourth consecutive year by Deloitte on their prestigious 2020 Technology Fast 500™ list," said Rodger Desai, CEO of Prove. "This year has been eventful for Prove. As we served our 1000+ clients through a surge in digital activity through the pandemic, Prove also raised over $100m to drive further growth and innovation around its phone-centric identity solutions."
Prove is the leader in phone identity, and secures the digital onboarding, servicing, call center and payment services of over 1,000 enterprises and 500 banks including 8 of the top 10 U.S. banks. In 2020, Prove announced it acquired Early Warning’s mobile authentication business, Early Warning’s multi-factor authentication and orchestration solutions, and the Authentify® line of business.
"For more than 25 years, we've been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year's Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives," said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "We congratulate this year's winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic."
About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Prove
Prove is the modern platform for phone identity and is used by over 1,000 enterprises and 500 financial institutions including 8 of the top 10 U.S. banks. Prove’s global solutions and phone intelligence-driven APIs can be easily orchestrated to increase Approve Rates to over 90%, enabling companies to verify and authenticate customer identities accurately, effortlessly, and privately, while mitigating fraud. Prove’s solutions are available in 195 countries. For the latest updates from Prove, follow us on LinkedIn.
