Uncover Investment Opportunities at Virtual Event Nov. 30: "How Do I Invest in Iceland? Small Nation, Big Ideas."
Complimentary event by Promote Iceland and the Consulate of Iceland in New York, spotlights the regional ecosystem and its unique business opportunities
Iceland is a nation of entrepreneurs. The foreign investment deal flow into Iceland is healthy and tells us that Icelandic businesses are an attractive choice to investors.”REYKJAVíK, ICELAND, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promote Iceland and the Consulate of Iceland in New York today opened registration for the next in their 2020 virtual events series, “How Do I Invest in Iceland? Small Nation, Big Ideas.” Following their recent event focused on Life Sciences, this complimentary virtual event features interactive presentations with Iceland’s top foreign affairs officials, financial leaders and prominent investors. The event takes place on Monday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. ET, and is open to all those interested in learning more about regional investment opportunities and the unique cultural backdrop of the country.
— Gudlaugur Thor Thordarsson
Register Today
“Iceland is a nation of entrepreneurs. The foreign investment deal flow into Iceland is healthy and tells us that Icelandic businesses are an attractive choice to investors. Among the strengths of our investment environment are strong democracy and stable government, impressive academic and research networks, advanced infrastructure and robust natural energy resources,” said Gudlaugur Thor Thordarsson, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Development Cooperation in Iceland.
On the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iceland’s attractiveness as an investment opportunity is stronger than ever. Promote Iceland and the Consulate of Iceland in New York are also pleased to welcome Investable Universe as their premier Media Partner for the event.
"Iceland is an exciting example of how a commitment to research-driven startups, encouraging venture capital and other private investors to bring innovation to scale--and with government and institutional support from all stages of the company life cycle--can benefit a country, generate returns, transform industry and help humanity," said Rebecca Engmann Darst, founder and editor-in-chief of Investable Universe. "Look at the innovative trends already shaping this century, from genetics to 5G applications and deep computing, to energy, agriculture and natural resource technologies, and you will find Icelanders at the forefront of every one. Harnessing its natural resources, cultural legacy, rapid rise as a nation of startups, and its commitment to a sustainable future, a country can have global impact well beyond the size of its land mass. Iceland is showing that it can be done."
Webinar presentations will take place between 11am and 12:40pm EST, according to the following schedule.
11:00-11:05am: Welcome - Gudlaugur Thor Thordarsson, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Development Cooperation, Ministry for Foreign Affairs (https://www.islandsstofa.is/media/1/cv-how-to-invest-in-iceland-1.pdf)
11:05-11:15am: Iceland Overview - International Treaties and Collaborations - Nikulas Hannigan, Director General, External Trade, Ministry for Foreign Affairs (https://www.islandsstofa.is/media/1/cv-how-to-invest-in-iceland-3.pdf)
11:15-11.35am: Who is Investing in Iceland Today, in What and Why? - Helga Valfells, Founding Partner, Crowberry Capital and Chairman of Framvís - The Icelandic Venture Capital Association (https://www.islandsstofa.is/media/1/cv-how-to-invest-in-iceland-4.pdf) - Magnus Hardarsson, CEO, Nasdaq Iceland (https://www.islandsstofa.is/media/1/cv-how-to-invest-in-iceland-5.pdf)
11:35-12:05pm: The Business Ecosystem - Haraldur I. Birgisson, Tax & Legal Leader, Deloitte Iceland (https://www.islandsstofa.is/media/1/cv-how-to-invest-in-iceland-7.pdf)
12:05-12:20pm: The Financial System - Katrin Juliusdottir, Managing Director, Icelandic Financial Services Association (https://www.islandsstofa.is/media/1/cv-how-to-invest-in-iceland-2.pdf)
12:20-12:30pm: Living and working in Iceland - Stacey Katz, Chief Accounting Officer and Vice President Global Business Services, Marel (https://www.islandsstofa.is/media/1/cv-how-to-invest-in-iceland-6.pdf)
12:30pm: Closing - Karl Gudmundsson, Director, Trade and Invest, Promote Iceland (https://www.islandsstofa.is/media/1/cv-how-to-invest-in-iceland-kalli.pdf)
Confirmed attendees will receive an exclusive digital investor kit, including presentation material, useful articles, research and infographics, following the event.
Register for the event here: https://www.islandsstofa.is/en/how-do-i-invest-in-iceland
For more information on the event, please contact Einar Hansen Tómasson (einar at invest.is) at Invest in Iceland or Hlynur Gudjonsson (hlynur at mfa.is) at the Consulate of Iceland in New York.
Promote Iceland
Promote Iceland is a public-private partnership established to improve the competitiveness of Icelandic companies in foreign markets and to stimulate economic growth through increased export. Invest in Iceland: www.invest.is; Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/promote-iceland
The Consulate of Iceland in New York
The Trade and Investment Office promotes and facilitates business, trade and investments between Iceland and the United States and Canada. www.mfa.is/newyork; Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/consulate-general-of-iceland
About Investable Universe
Investable Universe is a news platform that covers thematic investment topics in real assets in the global listed and private markets. Transformational change is reshaping investment areas in these sectors, including infrastructure, real estate, energy, land and commodities. Investable Universe seeks to explore these topics from a global investment perspective. Please visit: http://www.investableuniverse.com
Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
kallen@witstrategy.com