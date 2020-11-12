Zip Chooses Partnerize as its Exclusive Partnership Management Solution

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Buy-now-pay-later fintech platform accurately rewards partners’ contribution to converting customers in real time

— Steve Brennen, Chief Customer Officer at Zip
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnerize, the leading SaaS provider of partnership management solutions for global brands, today announced that Zip Co. has selected Partnerize to oversee its performance partnerships to accelerate customer acquisition and activation. Partnerize will enable Zip to reach target audiences at scale through a diverse set of premium partners and equitably reward them for their role in the customer activation process.

Understanding user quality is critical to customer acquisition in the fintech space— particularly in the buy-now-pay-later segment. The Partnerize platform provides deep and comprehensive insight into the customer acquisition journey to accelerate performance and optimisation. The platform’s integration with mobile measurement platform, Branch, delivers advanced views into customer quality and application process, enabling Zip to distinctly reward each partner for their role in customer acquisition and activation. Armed with Partnerize’s rich data analytics and advanced commissioning tools, Zip can easily optimise the channel to achieve the ideal mix of new users.

“We are excited to be working with Partnerize. For Zip, understanding and enhancing acquisition efforts is absolutely crucial,” said Steve Brennen, Chief Customer Officer at Zip. “Partnerize lets us attract and convert high-quality users at scale and the platform’s analytics and commissioning tools make it easy to optimise the channel for outcomes. This all makes Zip go faster.”

“With the buy-now-pay-later business booming globally, we're thrilled to be working with such a fantastic and innovative fintech brand as Zip enters the partnerships channel,” said Pete Mycock, Partnerize General Manager for the APAC region. “Through our work together, we will help Zip unlock growth opportunities and make the partnership channel a strong profit center for the business.”

About Partnerize
Partnerize is the leader in partnership management technology. The AI-powered Partnerize Partnership Management Platform delivers data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for materially improving ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The Partnerize platform has won more than two dozen awards, including Best Technology at the International Performance Marketing Awards. The world's leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 12 international airlines, 10 of the largest telecoms, and hundreds of other global brands rely on Partnerize's platform to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year. For more information on how Partnerize helps turn your partnerships into a profit center, please visit https://partnerize.com/en.

Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
kallen@witstrategy.com

