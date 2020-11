Crash/Canaan

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A504369

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/10/2020 1811 Hours

STREET: River Rd

TOWN: Canaan

CROSS STREET: Rouleau Rd

WEATHER: Good

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Linda Perkins

AGE:61

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colebrook, NH

VEHICLE YEAR:1997

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL:Malibu

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front left bumper and side

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 11/10/2020 the Vermont State Police received a report from Border Patrol of a crash. It was discovered Linda Perkins had crashed her vehicle while travelling north on River Rd, Canaan. Perkins was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for minor injuries.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881