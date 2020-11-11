New Haven Barracks / VAPO / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502916

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/10/2020, 2029 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Blaises Trailer Park in the Town of Bristol

VIOLATIONS:

-Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

-Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Ricky Chobot

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/10/2020 at 2029 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of a family fight in the Town of Bristol.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Troopers discovered Ricky Chobot (31) of Bristol, VT had violated court ordered Conditions of Release and violated an Abuse Prevention Order.

Chobot was transported to the New Haven Barracks and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.