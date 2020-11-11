Theft/Derby
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A504361
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/10/2020 1456
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Derby
VIOLATION: Larceny
VICTIM: George Granai
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/10/2020 George Granai stated when he went to pick up his boat from behind the Four Season’s in Derby when he discovered his fishing equipment was missing. Granai stated he had left his boat there for the past week. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the State Police.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881