Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,426 in the last 365 days.

Theft/Derby

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A504361

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy                             

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/10/2020 1456

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Derby

VIOLATION: Larceny

 

VICTIM: George Granai

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/10/2020 George Granai stated when he went to pick up his boat from behind the Four Season’s in Derby when he discovered his fishing equipment was missing.  Granai stated he had left his boat there for the past week.  Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the State Police.

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

You just read:

Theft/Derby

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.