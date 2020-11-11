Theft/Derby

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:20A504361

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/10/2020 1456

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Derby

VIOLATION: Larceny

VICTIM: George Granai

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/10/2020 George Granai stated when he went to pick up his boat from behind the Four Season’s in Derby when he discovered his fishing equipment was missing. Granai stated he had left his boat there for the past week. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the State Police.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881