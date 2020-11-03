Offender Who Walked Away From ELC Captured in Roanoke Rapids

An offender participating in Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) and who walked away from his transitional housing on Oct. 6 has been captured on Monday. Officers from the Department of Public Safety’s Special Operations and Intelligence Unit (SOIU) captured Michael Coburn (#0080629) at approximately 5 p.m. in Roanoke Rapids.

Coburn, 57, left his Rocky Mount housing location last month. Coburn was serving a sentence for Felony Possessing Stolen Goods and had a projected release date of Oct. 3, 2021. He will be charged with escape and returned to prison.

Extending the Limits of Confinement allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to prison.

More information about ELC at the following web links:

https://www.ncdps.gov/blog/2020/09/24/elc-reducing-prison-population-lower-risk-covid-19

https://www.ncdps.gov/our-organization/adult-correction/prisons/prisons-info-covid-19#ELCFAQ

