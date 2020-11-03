Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,929 in the last 365 days.

Offender Who Walked Away From ELC Captured in Roanoke Rapids

An offender participating in Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) and who walked away from his transitional housing on Oct. 6 has been captured on Monday. Officers from the Department of Public Safety’s Special Operations and Intelligence Unit (SOIU) captured Michael Coburn (#0080629) at approximately 5 p.m. in Roanoke Rapids.  

Coburn, 57, left his Rocky Mount housing location last month. Coburn was serving a sentence for Felony Possessing Stolen Goods and had a projected release date of Oct. 3, 2021. He will be charged with escape and returned to prison.

Extending the Limits of Confinement allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to prison.

More information about ELC at the following web links:

https://www.ncdps.gov/blog/2020/09/24/elc-reducing-prison-population-lower-risk-covid-19

https://www.ncdps.gov/our-organization/adult-correction/prisons/prisons-info-covid-19#ELCFAQ

 

                                                         ###

You just read:

Offender Who Walked Away From ELC Captured in Roanoke Rapids

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.