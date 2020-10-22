All-Virtual Life Sciences Investor Showcase Nov. 9, “The Icelandic Life Sciences Ecosystem - Small Nation - Big Ideas”
Complimentary event, presented by Promote Iceland and the Consulate of Iceland in New York, unlocks Icelandic opportunities in global life sciences innovation
Iceland has emerged as a vital innovation center within the life sciences industry, with biotech, health sciences and other advanced health care companies benefiting greatly ”REYKJAVIK, ICELAND, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promote Iceland and the Consulate of Iceland in New York today announced the inaugural edition of “The Icelandic Life Sciences Ecosystem - Small Nation, Big Ideas,” an all-virtual combined life sciences innovation webinar and investor pitch showcase. The complimentary event takes place on Monday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. ET, and is open to all those interested in learning more about regional investment opportunities.
“Iceland has emerged as a vital innovation center within the life sciences industry, with biotech, health sciences and other advanced health care companies benefiting greatly from the country’s strong government and economic support, impressive academic network, and highly engaged, connective business community,” said Terry McGuire, Founding Partner, Polaris Partners.
On the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iceland’s allure as a locale for life sciences companies is rising. The region also is abundant in resources for the inclined investor, something our virtual event will explore in depth.
Webinar presentations at 11am-12:40pm EST: Bjarni Benediktsson, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs (https://www.government.is/ministries/ministry-of-finance-and-economic-affairs/), Kári Stefánsson, Founder and CEO, deCODE genetics (https://www.decode.com/), Terry McGuire, Founding Partner, Polaris Partners (https://www.polarispartners.com/), Tanya Zharov, Deputy CEO, Alvotech (https://www.alvotech.com/), Svana Gunnarsdóttir, Managing Partner, Frumtak Ventures (https://frumtak.is/english/), Steinþór Pálsson, Partner and Head of Management Consulting, KPMG Iceland (https://home.kpmg/is/is/home/about/about.html) and Hannes Smárason, Co-Founder and Senior Advisor, WuXi NextCODE (https://genuitysci.com/?src=wxnc). Investor pitches at 12:40pm-1:30pm EST: Six Icelandic companies will present to investors and other stakeholders followed by Q&A. Please continue to visit the website for updated information on presenting companies.
Confirmed attendees will receive an exclusive digital investor kit, including presentation material, useful articles, research and infographics.
Register for the event here: https://bit.ly/2It13s7
For more information on the event, please contact Erna Bjornsdottir (erna at invest.is) at Invest in Iceland or Hlynur Gudjonsson (hlynur at mfa.is) at the Consulate of Iceland in New York.
Promote Iceland
Promote Iceland is a public-private partnership established to improve the competitiveness of Icelandic companies in foreign markets and to stimulate economic growth through increased export. Invest in Iceland: www.invest.is; Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/promote-iceland
The Consulate of Iceland in New York
The Trade and Investment Office promotes and facilitates business, trade and investments between Iceland and the United States and Canada. Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/consulate-general-of-iceland
