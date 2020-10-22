Flashtalking is a Leader in Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2020
Recognition comes on heels of steadily expanding global business, worldwide buy-side support for the company’s industry leading creative advertising technology
Our offering appeals to buyers looking for a Google alternative. With our cookie-less cross-device FTrack solution and MRC-accredited ad server, we’ve made a lot of progress with major advertisers.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flashtalking, the leading global independent primary ad server specializing in creative personalization, today announced it is a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2020. The report analyzed the nine most significant vendors in the market. Flashtalking achieved the highest possible marks in ten specific criteria across three high-level categories -- strategy, current offering and market presence – including in ad serving, service model, training and support, company vision, revenue and geographic footprint.
— John Nardone, Flashtalking CEO
“While we did not participate in the full Forrester Wave evaluation process this time, we are so pleased to be acknowledged as a leader in the evaluation, in a space where we have operated and led for many years,” said Flashtalking CEO John Nardone. “Our offering absolutely appeals to buyers looking for a Google alternative. Thanks to our cookie-less cross-device FTrack solution and MRC-accredited ad server – we’ve made a lot of progress with major advertisers wishing to migrate their ad server relationships and at the same time, have access to a broader suite of capabilities, not to mention robust training and support throughout.”
The timely recognition by Forrester is further reinforced in the company’s recent announcement that Procter & Gamble is now a global client. This news signaled the success of Flashtalking's expansion strategy, which has steadily broadened its geographical footprint (https://www.flashtalking.com/blog/2019/4/9/flashtalking-expands-global-footprint-to-support-worldwide-growth) in order to support the needs of sophisticated global advertisers.
The Forrester report notes Flashtalking’s improved decision tree and feed functionality and an “enhanced user experience that’s more designer-friendly.” The distinction comes at a time when the company is widely known for its automation capabilities and concerted API integration initiative (https://www.flashtalking.com/blog/2019/12/3/flashtalking-announces-global-partnership-strategic-framework-and-api-protocols), which among any number of others, has allowed for the integration and introduction of verification trafficking (https://www.flashtalking.com/blog/2020/4/21/flashtalking-announces-doubleverify-and-moat-integrations-and-introduces-verification-trafficking-automation-to-the-industry), the roll-out of integrated DSP Trafficking Automation with The Trade Desk 9 https://www.flashtalking.com/blog/2020/4/23/flashtalking-launches-dsp-trafficking-automation) and more recently their accelerated expansion of API partnerships into Video and OTT.
The company will announce their formal integration with Facebook in the coming months. Collectively, these integrations provide workflow automation that dramatically increases productivity, reduces trafficking errors and speeds time to get campaigns live in-market, all solutions that Flashtalking views as table stakes for competitive creative advertising technology capable of serving the world’s biggest advertisers.
Subscribers can download a copy of The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2020, here.
To speak with Flashtalking about their offerings in creative advertising technology, please contact sales@flashtalking.com
About Flashtalking
Flashtalking is a data-driven ad management and analytics technology company. We help sophisticated marketers use data to personalize advertising, analyze its effectiveness and optimize performance across channels and formats. Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and unbiased, actionable insights, powered by proprietary cookieless tracking, data unification and algorithmic attribution. Born in the UK, established worldwide, Flashtalking spans the globe with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Leeds, Cologne, Hamburg, Amsterdam, and Sydney. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com.
Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
+1 917-714-9213
email us here