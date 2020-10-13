Snowplow operator training taking place throughout district (Oct. 13, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. —Although snow and ice season may be another month or two away, travelers could see multiple snowplows out from Oct. 19 - 30 as crews conduct annual training. MnDOT snowplow operators typically train at Camp Ripley each fall; however, this year due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, MnDOT districts are responsible for holding their own training sessions.

MnDOT District 8, which includes Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine counties, will operate snowplow trainings on state highways primarily in the Hutchinson, Marshall, Montevideo, and Willmar areas. Snowplows may be seen in other cities within the district as well.

MnDOT reminds drivers that plow operators have much to monitor and control while on duty, and their ability to see behind them is limited. They may also be traveling more slowly than posted speeds. Please reduce distractions, slow down and stay back from snowplows. Remember, plow units extend beyond the width of the MnDOT trucks.

