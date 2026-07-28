WILLMAR, Minn. – Motorists traveling on Highway 40 west of Willmar will encounter a detour beginning August 3 as crews construct right and left turn lanes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The city of Willmar was selected to receive funding from the Transportation Economic Development Program (TED) to connect Highway 40 to Willmar Industrial Park.
The project includes the construction of turn lanes on Highway 40 from just east of Kandiyohi County Road 55, to just west of Kandiyohi County Road 5. The turn lanes will improve traffic movement through the intersection and enhance safety.
A detour using Highway 12 and Kandiyohi County Roads 5 and 55 will be in place for about one month. Joe Riley Construction was awarded the project with a bid of $1.3 million. Stay connected
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Highway 40 detour begins August 3 for turn lane construction project west of Willmar (July 28, 2026)
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