REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. – A detour of Highways 71 and 19 in Redwood Falls begins August 3 as crews resurface the intersection, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The detour is expected to be in place for about two days, depending on weather. Traffic will be routed to Highway 71, Redwood County Road 101, and Highway 67.
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Detour begins August 3 for Highway 71 and 19 intersection resurfacing project in Redwood Falls (July 28, 2026)
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