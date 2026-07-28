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Highway 45/210 corridor study open house Aug. 6, in Carlton (July 28, 2026)

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Highway 45/210 corridor study open house Aug. 6, in Carlton

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host a public open house Thursday, Aug. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Carlton Fire and Ambulance building (100 Fourth St., Carlton, MN 55718).

MnDOT staff and consultants will be on hand to present draft alternatives, answer questions, and gather public feedback.

This study aims to develop a shared vision for improving safety and efficiency for all users of the Highway 45 and Highway 210 corridors. To learn more visit: https://talk.dot.state.mn.us/highway-45-and-highway-210-corridor-study.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call 651-366-4718; the Minnesota Relay Service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TYY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.

 

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Highway 45/210 corridor study open house Aug. 6, in Carlton (July 28, 2026)

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