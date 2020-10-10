COVID-19 Daily Update 10-10-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 10, 2020, there have been 627,403 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 17,913 total cases and 381 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Mercer County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 96-year old female from Fayette County, and a 71-year old male from Kanawha County. “We send our sympathy to these families and ask all West Virginians to abide by the guidelines to protect one another,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (133), Berkeley (1,202), Boone (267), Braxton (18), Brooke (134), Cabell (989), Calhoun (30), Clay (48), Doddridge (49), Fayette (687), Gilmer (51), Grant (172), Greenbrier (141), Hampshire (116), Hancock (170), Hardy (98), Harrison (510), Jackson (313), Jefferson (472), Kanawha (3,080), Lewis (48), Lincoln (198), Logan (675), Marion (319), Marshall (201), Mason (155), McDowell (99), Mercer (456), Mineral (182), Mingo (437), Monongalia (2,142), Monroe (167), Morgan (72), Nicholas (140), Ohio (409), Pendleton (56), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (61), Preston (170), Putnam (694), Raleigh (604), Randolph (312), Ritchie (18), Roane (65), Summers (63), Taylor (151), Tucker (46), Tyler (20), Upshur (175), Wayne (437), Webster (9), Wetzel (68), Wirt (20), Wood (408), Wyoming (136).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Greenbrier, Logan, and Morgan counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Randolph, and Wood counties:

Barbour County, October 10, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Berkeley County, October 10, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Cabell County, October 10, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Doddridge County, October 10, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Harrison County, October 10, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, West Virginia National Guard Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV

Jackson County, October 10, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, ElderCare Parking Lot, 107 Miller Drive, Ripley, WV

Kanawha County, October 10, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (parking lot), 108 Lee Street, East, Charleston, WV *flu shots offered

Logan County, October 10, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, October 10, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, 9 Mate Street, Matewan, WV

Randolph County, October 10, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Wood County, October 10, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Testing will be held Sunday in Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Logan, Mingo, Putnam, and Upshur counties:

Cabell County, October 11, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Doddridge County, October 11, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Harrison County, October 11, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia National Guard Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV

Logan County, October 11, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, October 11, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, 9 Mate Street, Matewan, WV

Putnam County, October 11, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Upshur County, October 11, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV