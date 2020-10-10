Royalton Barracks / Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B203289
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Eric Vitali
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: October 9, 2020 @ 8:52 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Harlow Road, Sharon
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Japser Digby
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 9, 2020 2052 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a
report of suspicious activity on Harlow Road in Sharon. Upon further
investigation, Jasper Digby was found to have been in violation of conditions of
release which were issued to Digby on October 2, 2020.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.