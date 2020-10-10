Royalton Barracks / Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B203289

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Eric Vitali

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: October 9, 2020 @ 8:52 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Harlow Road, Sharon

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Japser Digby

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 9, 2020 2052 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a

report of suspicious activity on Harlow Road in Sharon. Upon further

investigation, Jasper Digby was found to have been in violation of conditions of

release which were issued to Digby on October 2, 2020.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

