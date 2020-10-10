Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,563 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B203289

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Eric Vitali                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: October 9, 2020 @ 8:52 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Harlow Road, Sharon

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Japser Digby                                              

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 9, 2020 2052 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a

report of suspicious activity on Harlow Road in Sharon. Upon further

investigation, Jasper Digby was found to have been in violation of conditions of

release which were issued to Digby on October 2, 2020.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.