Warner Urges SCOTUS Confirmation Before Election

Charleston, W.Va. — In a letter to President Donald J. Trump, United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner joined 19 other state chief election officials asking the U.S. Senate to take immediate action to confirm the nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court of Appeals.

Click here to read the letter

Ten days ago, President Trump nominated Federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died while serving on the Court. Warner said the letter is to encourage the U.S. Senate to hold a thorough but timely hearing for Judge Barrett. Warner and his colleagues request that the confirmation vote occur before the Nov. 3 General Election.

"This is about as challenging of a national election as we're going to see in our lifetimes," Warner said. "It is entirely possible that election legal issues could find their way to the United States Supreme Court, and a full court of nine justices will prevent a possible and divisive four-four tie from taking place."

“In case an election issue is challenged in court, America cannot afford a tie vote,” the letter states. “Election results must be reported in a timely, secure, and efficient manner. Confirming Judge Barrett ensures we, as election officials, will be able to successfully administer the General Election without hindrance.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said confirmation hearings for Judge Barrett are set to begin next Monday, Oct. 12.

According to Warner, a copy of the letter requesting the confirmation of Judge Barrett has been sent to West Virginia's congressional delegation including U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin.

"To ensure that there is a full complement to the top of the third branch of U.S. Government, I am asking Senator Capito and Senator Manchin to confirm President Trump's nomination prior to the General Election," Warner said.