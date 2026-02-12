Secretary of State Warner encourages legislators to support the creation of the WV Office of Entrepreneurship

​Charleston, W.Va. - Legislation was introduced this week in both the WV State Senate (SB 878) and House of Delegates (HB 5200) to create the WV Office of Entrepreneurship under the leadership of the Secretary of State.

After more than seven years of discussion and collaboration with business leaders, educators, legislators, and economic development professionals through the WV Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, the proposal aims to strengthen the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and streamline support for new and existing businesses. Secretary of State Kris Warner strongly supports the legislation.

The WV Office of Entrepreneurship would serve as a central coordinating hub for entrepreneurship-related services, working alongside the Secretary of State’s Business Division to help reduce regulatory confusion, streamline referrals to other agencies, improve access to resources, and provide data and research to small businesses. Seven other states have implemented similar initiatives.

“Entrepreneurship has always been a cornerstone of strong, resilient economies, and West Virginia is no exception,” said Secretary Warner. “From startups to established small businesses, entrepreneurs are driving growth and creating jobs in our communities. We must continue building an environment where they are supported and encouraged to succeed.”

The Secretary of State’s Business Division comes into contact with every new business organization that registers in West Virginia, and several times per year for annual report services. It operates in 3 brick-and-mortar offices in Charleston (West Virginia One Stop Business Center), Clarksburg (North Central West Virginia Business Hub), and Martinsburg (Eastern Panhandle Business Hub). More than 162,400 businesses are currently registered with the Secretary of State’s Office.

“Many entrepreneurs want to start a business but don’t know where to turn,” Warner said. “We regularly connect entrepreneurs and small businesses with people and resources from the Small Business Development Center, WV Grant Resource Centers, and a number of other agencies. The Office of Entrepreneurship will expand those liaison services and guidance we can offer while ensuring we do not duplicate the work of other agencies.”

Warner emphasized that fostering entrepreneurship will support job creation, economic diversification, and long-term prosperity across the state.​