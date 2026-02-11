Secretary of State Kris Warner Reports 1,838 New WV Business Registrations for January of 2026

​​​​​​Charleston, W.Va. –The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,838 new businesses statewide during the month of January according to Secretary of State Kris Warner. Counties that led the state in total businesses registered in January include Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Raleigh and Cabell.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

Kanawha County - 136 new registrations

Berkeley County - 122 new registrations

Monongalia County - 103 new registrations

Raleigh County - 81 new registrations Cabell County - 74 new registrations



Of the 1,838 new businesses registered in January, 87 registered as non-profit and 241 qualified for one of the fee waiver programs offered by the WV Secretary of State's Office. Each program waives the initial registration fee for registering the business. The Boots to Business incentive also waives the first four years of Annual Report filing fees, offering potential savings of up to $250 for new business owners.



New business owners eligible for WVSOS cost savings programs:

Learn more about the Boots to Business and Young Entrepreneur fee waiver programs.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 19,166 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from February 1, 2025, to January 31, 2026. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database. A total of 164,429 businesses are registered with the Secretary of State's Office to do business in West Virginia.

Business Tip of the Month:

Do you need some additional help filing your Annual Report or registering your business? Schedule a Virtual Appointment with one of our Business Specialists at wvsos.gov. We are here to help walk you through the process.

The WVSOS Business Division works closely with the WV Department of Commerce to help get entrepreneurs the support and assistance they need to start and open their business. Read more about the partnership at WV Business-Link.

Customer Service Summary

WVSOS Business Division Director Sarah Carey is pleased to announce that, last month, the Business Division assisted 4,334 customers through phone calls, in-person office visits, and virtual appointments. Launched earlier this year, the WVSOS Office's virtual appointment scheduler allows customers to receive face-to-face customer support at a time or with a specialist of their choosing from the comfort of their office or even their own home.

Phone calls to the WVSOS Business Division - 4,004

Virtual appointments with WVSOS Business Specialists - 5

In-person customers to WVSOS Business Offices - 325

In the month of January, Monroe County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of 19 new business registrations, a 2.40% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Lincoln, Calhoun, Clay, and Braxton counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth: