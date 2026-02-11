WV Secretary of State Kris Warner says he will not release protected personal voter information to U.S. Department of Justice

Charleston, W.Va. - WV Secretary of State Kris Warner announced today that the WV Secretary of State’s Office will not volunteer the release of personally identifying information (PII) of every registered West Virginian to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ's request, reportedly sent to almost every state, seeks registered voters' personal data including their Social Security number, driver’s license number, and other sensitive identifiers.

The written response from the WV Secretary of State's Office to the DOJ can be found at this link.

“West Virginians entrust me with their sensitive personal information. Turning it over to the federal government, which is contrary to State law, will simply not happen,” Warner said. “State law is clear: voter lists are available in a redacted format from my office, but I'll not be turning over any West Virginian's protected information.”

Warner emphasized that just yesterday, February 10th, a Trump-appointed Federal Judge dismissed the DOJ's lawsuit against the Michigan Secretary of State who also refused to turn over voters' personal data. The Judge ruled that no federal law, including the Help America Vote Act, National Voter Registration Act, or Civil Rights Act of 1960, give the DOJ authority to demand and receive states' unredacted voter registration files.

"My responsibility is first and foremost to the citizens of West Virginia,” Warner added. “We will comply with the law, which does not allow us to release protected data. We have offered to work cooperatively with the federal government to maintain the continuity of elections nationwide, but the DOJ doesn't have authority to run a state's elections. I support efforts to strengthen election integrity, but I will not break the law, give up our State's rights, or compromise the privacy of our citizens.”

The Secretary of State’s Office reports that in the last nine years, more than 408,000 outdated, abandoned, out of state, or otherwise ineligible voter registration records have been cancelled. At the same time, more than 350,000 new voter registrations have been added to the rolls.

"The DOJ claims it wants to enforce voter list maintenance laws and receiving West Virginians' personal information is the way to do it," Warner said. "I dare say that the DOJ cannot do a better job than the 55 West Virginia county clerks who have accomplished the herculean task of refreshing more than half of the State's voter rolls over the last 9 years, and continue to do so on a daily basis."

Warner reaffirmed that ensuring transparency in elections does not require sacrificing the privacy rights of voters.

“West Virginians expect secure elections and the assurance that their personal information is protected," Warner said. "That remains my commitment, and I have no interest in turning over the entire State's unredacted voter list for some brownie points from the federal government. Indeed, we each have our roles in election integrity, but this request is far outside the federal government's lane.”

Information on West Virginia elections can be found at GoVoteWV.com.