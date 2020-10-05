(Subscription required) The commissioner said he provides indicated sentences if requested and meets with attorneys in chambers to work out potential settlements. Kubelun added that about 90% of cases on his calendar are resolved.
Oct 5, 2020
You just read:
Judicial Profile: Riverside County Commissioner Walter Kubelun
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.