GamesRadar+’s Record Year Continues With the Golden Joystick Awards
Back For 2020 With a New All-Digital Format
This year the event will be a truly global, all-digital, affair with a variety of exciting guest hosts, exclusive game trailers and video features. This will allow us to reach millions more fans.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GamesRadar+, the world’s fastest-growing major games website, today announced its flagship awards brand ‘The Golden Joystick Awards’ will be broadcast in November 2020, with public voting going live today.
— Daniel Dawkins, Content Director, Games and Film
GamesRadar+ recorded its all-time audience record of 35.5m global users in April 2020, and has seen phenomenal growth with a 92% year-on-year rise in users across the globe*. Users in the US have increased over 40% in the last year, totaling 9.5 million in August 2020*. This year has been a breakthrough year for the GamesRadar+ brand, which also broadcast The Future Games Show in June and August, reaching over 23 million views globally across its E3 and Gamescom shows. GamesRadar+ is owned by Future PLC, which owns and broadcasts the trailblazing PC Gaming Show during E3 each year presented by pcgamer.com.
The Golden Joystick Awards, now in its 38th year, is GamesRadar’s flagship awards brand and the world's biggest public-voted games awards, with millions of fans voting each year for the games, developers, publishers and personalities who have entertained and thrilled them the most over the last 12 months. This year, the Golden Joystick Awards show will be an all-digital broadcast featuring over 20 categories, the majority of which are voted for by the global gaming public, as well as exclusive trailers and features on forthcoming, hotly anticipated games.
Daniel Dawkins, Content Director, Games and Film explains more:
“Last year the Golden Joystick Awards were held in central London with awards being handed out to developers who had flown in from all around the globe. This year the event will be a truly global, all-digital, affair with a variety of exciting guest hosts, exclusive game trailers and editorialised video features. We strongly believe this will allow us to reach millions more fans, with the Golden Joystick Awards 2020 being hosted on gamesradar.com, currently enjoying a year of record traffic. Our revamped digital show will be produced by the team behind the recently-launched Future Games Show, which attracted 23 million views for its E3 and Gamescom shows. We can’t wait to celebrate the best games of the last 12 months and look forward to the next generation of consoles and creators.”
Gabrielle Kessler, VP, Client Solutions, Future New York said:
"Moving the Golden Joysticks to an all-digital format gives us freedom to create bespoke branded content with sponsors who share our desire to celebrate positive gaming culture. While the gaming industry has seen continued growth through 2020, we want to do more than simply pat ourselves on the back for a record-breaking year. We intend on using our platform to shine a light on individuals and companies using their voice to promote inclusivity, diversity and social change. We welcome all endemic and non-endemic companies interested in furthering this mission to take advantage of our massive audience."
Voting opens today and closes on November 2nd, 2020. For more information visit www.goldenjoysticks.com or follow The Golden Joystick Awards on Twitter and Facebook. US clients interested in working with the Golden Joysticks Awards should contact Gabrielle Kessler at gabrielle.kessler@futurenet.com.
*Google Analytics: GamesRadar+ recorded its all-time audience record in April 2020, reaching 35.5 million global users. +92% year-to-date global users (Jan 1 - Aug 31, 2020 vs Jan 1 - Aug 31, 2019). *ComScore Media Metrix: US audience breakdown - 9.5 million in Aug 2020 (+40.5% YoY)
Contact:
Eva Field / Helen Jones
Noisy Communications
eva@noisycommunications.com / hels@noisycommunications.com
About The Golden Joystick Awards
The Golden Joystick Awards honor the people and products that have transformed the games industry in 2020. The event features over 20 categories, the majority of which are voted for by the global gaming public. The event was first held in 1983 and since then it has grown to become the world’s biggest public voted gaming awards brand. For more information visit www.goldenjoysticks.com or follow us on https://twitter.com/goldenjoysticks, https://www.facebook.com/goldenjoysticks/.
About Future
Future is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams. Its content reaches 1 in 3 adults in both the UK and the US.
The Media division is high-growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising including advertising within newsletters. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games, music, home interest, hobbies and B2B and its brands include Truly, TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, Android Central, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com and Tom's Hardware.
The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with a combined global circulation of over 3 million delivered through more than 220 publications. The portfolio spans technology, games and entertainment, sports, music, creative and photography, hobbies, homes and garden, real life, country lifestyle, TV and film and B2B. Its titles include Country Life, Wallpaper*, Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, woman&home, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy for Future PLC
+1 9174457316
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter