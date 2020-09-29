Data Axle Makes Key Hires in Engineering, Data Science, and Product Design to Support Company’s Focus on the Cloud
New hires hit the ground running to make Data Axle the cloud data company of the future
By unifying product & product design, engineering and data, Data Axle will become the cloud data company of the future. This technology team will bring us to the next level.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three key hires put Data Axle well on its way to becoming a future-focused leader in the cloud data space, the company announced today. The new arrivals — Venu Javarappa, Jonathan Madera, and Jill Holtsinger — will align the company’s engineering, product design, and data efforts around a singular cloud-based vision for the future.
— Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino
Javarappa joins Data Axle as executive VP of engineering, Holtsinger as VP of analytics, and Madera is VP of product design.
“As a cloud data company, we need to embody the highest standards of engineering, data and product design,” said Data Axle Chief Product Officer Rohan Chandran. “Venu, Jill, and Jon bring diverse technological expertise — the kind that will help us find new and better ways to address the next generation of challenges in the sales and marketing ecosystem.”
Javarappa, a business-centric architect and technologist, founded and built LinkedIn’s Sales Navigator before deploying deep learning, machine learning, and NLP at scale at Prosper and Solvvy. Holtsinger combines a scrappy startup approach — having built ThePointsGuy's analytics approach from scratch — with corporate understanding she gained during her tenure with A+E Networks. Madera understands customer experience on a deep level, having learned, at Telenav, ID Tech Camps, and Shopkick, how to build from the outside in rather than from the inside out.
“By unifying product & product design, engineering and data, Data Axle will become the cloud data company of the future,” said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. “This technology team will bring us to the next level by ensuring the highest possible quality for our products and services as well as their continuous scalability to support our clients’ evolving needs.”
About Data Axle
Data Axle, formerly known as Infogroup, is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
Bill Brazell
+1 917-445-7316
email us here
WIT Strategy for Data Axle
Visit us on social media:
Twitter