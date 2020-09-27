Trooper Injured During Arrest In Ocean City

September 27, 2020

(OCEAN CITY, MD) – A Maryland State Police trooper was injured last night while attempting to arrest a fleeing suspect in Ocean City, Md.

The suspect is identified as Jonathan Bello, 23, of Norfolk, Va. He is charged with resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, escape, and disorderly conduct. He is currently awaiting an initial appearance before a court commissioner.

Shortly before 11:00 p.m. yesterday, troopers responded to the area of 71st Street in Ocean City to assist members of the Ocean City Police Department who were dealing with a disorderly crowd, estimated to include hundreds of people. An Ocean City officer was attempting to arrest a man who resisted arrest and fled on foot.

A Maryland state trooper pursued the suspect on foot. Upon reaching the suspect, both fell to the ground, with the suspect falling on top of the trooper.

The trooper was knocked unconscious and sustained a laceration to his head. Other law enforcement officers took the suspect into custody and responded to assist the trooper. They determined the trooper was not breathing and immediately attempted lifesaving measures.

Due to the situation at the scene, troopers and officers evacuated the injured trooper from the area in a patrol car and met an ambulance nearby. The trooper was transported by ambulance to the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury where he was treated for his injuries. Following treatment, he was released from the hospital this morning and is recuperating at home.