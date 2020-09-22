Infogroup Hires Five Industry Veterans to Support Double-Digit Growth of Nonprofit Solutions Division
New talent in client strategies, analytics, and management brings over seven decades of experience to Infogroup nonprofit clients
Nonprofits need data-driven strategies more than ever not just to survive the current reality, but to thrive in the future. We’ve brought five superstars on board.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After registering seventeen percent annual growth, Infogroup’s Nonprofit Solutions Division announced five new key hires today. The five new executives, all highly regarded by current Infogroup clients, join the company as it works with nonprofits to embrace new, data-driven ways to raise funds.
— Infogroup Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino
In their new roles, Senior Vice President Richard Geiger and Vice President of Strategy Katy Jordan will focus on new business and solution development. Senior Director of Data Strategy Amy O’Connor will strengthen the analytics and strategy team. Vice President of Media Strategy Mark McLean and Senior Account Director Rozi Singh will work directly with a portfolio of clients, supporting new business wins.
“We’re thrilled that our clients will benefit from the deep expertise of these five experts in the nonprofit sector,” said Infogroup Nonprofit Solutions President Stephanie Ceruolo. “Richard, Katy, Amy, Mark and Rozi know what it takes for nonprofits to thrive in times of uncertainty and change. All five of them will deploy advanced data solutions to enable nonprofits to acquire new donors and grow the lifetime value of the ones they already have.”
Before joining Infogroup, Geiger — a trained urban and regional planner and fundraising analytics practitioner — worked with organizations such as the American Cancer Society, March of Dimes, Feeding America, the Humane Society of the United States, Heifer International, and the University of Arizona.
Jordan’s experience includes leadership roles at ForwardPMX and CDR Fundraising Group where she drove YoY growth by expanding media investment through improved performance across digital and direct marketing channels for some of the most prominent nonprofit organizations in the country.
Singh comes to Infogroup from TAG/Blackbaud Target Analytics, a division of Blackbaud, where she managed new model builds and large sets of data for various large and small nonprofits; before that she worked with national nonprofits such as Habitat for Humanity at PMX.
O’Connor also joins from Blackbaud, where she was a senior analytics consultant who analyzed fundraising trends and provided strategic guidance for major nonprofit organizations and institutions of higher education; she has 17 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising.
McLean had a hand in growing some of the nation's largest fundraising programs through utilization of direct mail and integrated channels during his time at ForwardPMX. Mark is an active volunteer within the direct marketing industry and is proud to have worked alongside multiple "DMA Nonprofit Organization of the Year" award winners during their recognized time.
“Nonprofits need data-driven strategies more than ever not just to survive the current reality, but to thrive in the future,” said Infogroup Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. “To help nonprofit organizations adapt to the new industry climate and to sustain the impressive growth of our nonprofit division, we’ve brought five superstars on board – Richard Geiger, Katy Jordan, Mark Mclean, Rozi Singh, and Amy O’Connor – and we’re thrilled they will use their deep industry knowledge and over seven decades of combined expertise to serve our clients.”
About Infogroup and Data Axle
Infogroup is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Infogroup’s cloud-based Data Axle platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Infogroup has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.
