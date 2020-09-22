Upwave Launches First Ever Automated Campaign Analytics for CTV & Digital with Google Campaign Manager

The company, re-branding from Survata today, is the first to integrate into Google Campaign Manager's API to fuel its machine learning models.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upwave , the leading intelligence platform for brand marketers, today announced the launch of the industry’s first-ever automation of campaign data ingestion via an ad server API. Per advertiser demand, their first ad server integration is with Google Campaign Manager, the industry’s most popular ad server.The announcement coincides with the company’s re-brand from Survata to Upwave, representing the evolution of the company as the leader in automated brand intelligence and marketing analytics. Upwave is well poised for further growth in the rapidly evolving brand measurement space, and recently announced its enhanced CTV measurement suite Upwave tracks and analyzes billions of CTV, digital, and linear ad impressions every month and ingests an additional tens of billions of data points through partnerships with many of the ecosystem’s most important platforms. However, manual implementation was needed to ingest the campaign metadata - including creative IDs, placement IDs, and publisher IDs - necessary to feed Upwave’s machine learning models. This created an operational burden for brand and agencies, and limited the data available for the models. By building the brand measurement industry’s first ad-server API integration with the leading ad server - Google Campaign Manager - Upwave leverages software to automate CTV & digital campaign data ingestion for their analytics platform.This automation not only saves massive amounts of time for brands and agencies, but also provides larger, cleaner, and real-time campaign datasets for Upwave's industry-leading predictive analytics engine. Upwave’s engine recently passed the impressive milestone of building its three millionth machine learning model for advertisers. This is only possible because the company leverages thousands of servers in the cloud every night -- the brand measurement industry’s highest computational investment.“This integration is an important step forward for the analytics industry,” says Sonia Vaidya, Head of Analytics at WPP’s AKQA agency. “Upwave’s new Google Campaign Manager API integration enables us to achieve significant efficiencies in our operations and reporting. More importantly, it enables us to better leverage their machine learning models to more accurately assess the outcomes of our brand campaigns.”“As Upwave evolves into a broader marketing analytics company, this is the first of many steps we will take to use software to automate analytics for brand marketers,” says Chris Kelly , CEO of Upwave. “The past is campaign analytics in Excel and PowerPoint; the future is automated campaigns driven by machine learning.”The new API integration is available to Upwave customers immediately. To learn more about Upwave’s brand intelligence platform, visit Upwave.com.About UpwaveUpwave (formerly Survata) is a fast-growing marketing analytics company providing brand marketing measurement technology to the world's leading brands, agencies, and publishers. The company is based in San Francisco and New York and backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors. Learn more at www.upwave.com