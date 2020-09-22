VetStem Biopharma Announces New Safety and Technical Services Veterinarian

Amber Vibert, DVM

Leading regenerative medicine company, VetStem Biopharma, announces Dr. Amber Vibert, the new Safety and Technical Services Veterinarian.

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading regenerative veterinary medicine company, VetStem Biopharma, proudly announces the addition of Amber Vibert, DVM. Dr. Vibert will serve as the Safety and Technical Services Veterinarian to bridge the gap between veterinary professionals and VetStem personnel. Despite the current economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, VetStem has hired several new employees.

VetStem CEO, Dr. Bob Harman, stated, “We are excited to have Dr. Vibert join the VetStem team. She will serve as the veterinary liaison to further develop relationships with existing and new veterinary clients. She is very enthusiastic to learn more about regenerative medicine and VetStem’s operations.” In addition to serving the company’s veterinary clients, Dr. Vibert will contribute to technical writing endeavors such as new case studies, white papers, and articles.

Dr. Vibert earned her DVM from Purdue University in 2006. She completed a rotating internship at Veterinary Specialty Hospital in San Diego and went on to spend several years as an emergency veterinarian before shifting gears into general practice in 2011. She has spent the last year and a half as Medical Director of a multi-doctor, small animal practice. Her passion for teaching and the drive to discover new and unique ways to use her veterinary skills led her to VetStem. Dr. Vibert stated, “I am excited for the opportunity to contribute to the betterment of animal and human lives by way of regenerative medicine. I am also looking forward to forging new professional relationships with the veterinarians whom VetStem serves.”

As the first company to provide adipose derived stem cell services to veterinarians in the United States and Canada, VetStem has processed nearly 14,000 patient samples resulting in over 30,000 stem cell treatments for animals. VetStem Cell Therapy is primarily used for the treatment of orthopedic conditions such as osteoarthritis as well as torn tendons and ligaments in dogs, cats, and horses. In addition to domestic animals, VetStem has worked with multiple exotic animal organizations to provide stem cell therapy for several exotic species.

VetStem Biopharma is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.