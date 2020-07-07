VetStem Biopharma Reaches New Stem Cell Treatment Milestone

Leading regenerative medicine company, VetStem Biopharma, has processed nearly 14,000 patient samples resulting in over 30,000 stem cell treatments.

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading regenerative veterinary medicine company, VetStem Biopharma, has reached a new stem cell treatment milestone. The San Diego based company has processed nearly 14,000 patient samples resulting in over 30,000 stem cell treatments for animals across the United States and Canada.

As the first company to provide adipose derived stem cell services to veterinarians in the United States and Canada, VetStem pioneered the use of adipose derived regenerative stem cells in veterinary medicine. VetStem Cell Therapy is primarily used for the treatment of orthopedic conditions such as osteoarthritis as well as torn tendons and ligaments in dogs, cats, and horses. In addition to domestic animals, VetStem has worked with multiple exotic animal organizations to provide stem cell therapy for several exotic species.

A number of veterinarians have also used VetStem Cell Therapy to treat alternative conditions under the company’s Clinical Research Programs. For instance, according to VetStem’s Director of Commercial Operations, Kristi Hauta, cats most commonly receive VetStem Cell Therapy for the treatment of diseases such as chronic kidney disease, gingivostomatitis, or inflammatory bowel disease. Mrs. Hauta stated, “Unfortunately cats are faced with several potentially life-threatening conditions with limited treatment options. One of our goals at VetStem is to compile high quality data to demonstrate the potential efficacy of stem cell therapy for some of these conditions.” While more data is needed, some preliminary results have been promising. Additional clinical research programs include canine back pain and canine keratoconjunctivitis sicca, more commonly known as ‘dry eye.’

With over 30,000 patient treatments and an average adverse event percentage of approximately 0.2%, VetStem endeavors to provide the highest quality stem cell processing services. VetStem has over 15 years of experiencing working within FDA Good Tissue Practices (GTP) guidelines and announced the formation of its human stem cell company, Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. (PSC), in 2018. PSC was formed to advance and legitimize stem cell therapy for humans by providing quality stem cell processing services within FDA approved clinical trials.

About VetStem Biopharma, Inc.

VetStem Biopharma is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.