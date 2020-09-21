Bombora Achieves Record Revenue Amidst Product, Partner and Team Expansion
New product releases include a topic suggestion engine, enhanced user interface for integration enablement, Outreach.io integration.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data, today announced that it saw its highest revenue quarter in company history in Q2, and nearly doubled its number of direct customers. The high water mark, even in the face of pandemic headwinds, stands as proof that Bombora’s partner-first approach can lead to growth and a richer B2B sales and marketing ecosystem.
In 2020, Bombora has added partnerships with HubSpot, RollWorks, Outreach, Engagio/Demandbase, G2, 6Sense, SalesIntel, Enlyft, Integrate, and StackAdapt, on top of existing integrations with Salesforce, Marketo, LinkedIn, Terminus, Triblio, and Everstring, bringing its total number of integrations to more than 80 while making its data-as-a-service product easily accessible to marketers and sales teams by working with the platforms and tools that these organizations use every day.
The company has also unveiled a new user interface that helps customers enable, control, and authenticate partnerships directly from their Bombora accounts, as well as automatically generate topic suggestions. Building on this momentum, Bombora has hired Jonathon Schuster as VP of Product Management. Schuster was most recently the Head of Growth Product Management for Liveramp and, prior to that, held senior roles at DialogTech and Logicube.
Since its founding, Bombora has prioritized partnerships as a growth channel while emphasizing mutual value as a core principle. This ‘everybody wins’ approach has made Bombora the intent data standard across programmatic ad buying platforms, sales tools and account-based marketing platforms.
“Too many businesses approach growth with a winner-take-all attitude, and that ultimately restricts the value they can deliver to customers and their own growth opportunities,” said Erik Matlick, co-founder and CEO of Bombora. “The B2B sales & marketing industry is evolving quickly, and we’re eager to partner with like-minded businesses in order to grow not only our slice, but the entire pie itself.”
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit bombora.com.
