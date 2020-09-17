Derby/DUI Crash
CASE#: 20A503640
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/16/2020 @ 2026 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Troy, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Kelcey Glaude
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hollis, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/16/2020, at approximately 2026 hours, the Vermont
State Police responded to a report of a one vehicle crash with unknown injuries
on VT RT 100 in the Town of Troy, VT. Upon troopers arrival, the operator was
identified as Kelcey Glaude. Investigation revealed Glaude was traveling south
on VT RT 100 when she failed to negotiate a left hand corner, traveling off
the traveled portion of the roadway to the right. Glaude reported minor
injuries. Glaude showed signs of impairment and after a subsequent
investigation, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Glaude was
transported to the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks for processing and was
later released on a citation to appear in court on a later date. Glaude's
vehicle was towed from the scene by Wrights Towing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2020 @ 10 AM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881