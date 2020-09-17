Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby/DUI Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A503640

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola                           

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/16/2020 @ 2026 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Kelcey Glaude                                                

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hollis, NH

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/16/2020, at approximately 2026 hours, the Vermont

State Police responded to a report of a one vehicle crash with unknown injuries

on VT RT 100 in the Town of Troy, VT. Upon troopers arrival, the operator was

identified as Kelcey Glaude. Investigation revealed Glaude was traveling south

on VT RT 100 when she failed to negotiate a left hand corner, traveling off

the traveled portion of the roadway to the right. Glaude reported minor

injuries. Glaude showed signs of impairment and after a subsequent

investigation, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Glaude was

transported to the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks for processing and was

later released on a citation to appear in court on a later date. Glaude's

vehicle was towed from the scene by Wrights Towing.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  10/06/2020 @ 10 AM          

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

