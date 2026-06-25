Royalton Barracks / 1st Degree Agg. Domestic / 2x Simple Assault / Domestic Assault / 4x Violation of Conditions Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2003186
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper
Fraga
STATION:
Royalton
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06/24/2026 1946 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Agg. Domestic / 2x Simple Assault /
Domestic Assault / 4x Violation of Conditions Release
ACCUSED: Justin
Gomez
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: San Antonio, TX
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of
victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/24/2026 Troopers responded to the town of Royalton for the
report of a domestic violence incident. On scene Troopers found probable cause
to charge Justin Gomez for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault against
a household member as well as two counts of simple assault, domestic assault
and four counts of violating conditions of release with four separate victims.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:
06/25/2026
COURT: Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional
Facility
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at
the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time
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