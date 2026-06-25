Royalton Barracks / 1st Degree Agg. Domestic / 2x Simple Assault / Domestic Assault / 4x Violation of Conditions Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B2003186

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Fraga

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 06/24/2026 1946 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Agg. Domestic / 2x Simple Assault / Domestic Assault / 4x Violation of Conditions Release

ACCUSED: Justin Gomez

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: San Antonio, TX

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/24/2026 Troopers responded to the town of Royalton for the report of a domestic violence incident. On scene Troopers found probable cause to charge Justin Gomez for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault against a household member as well as two counts of simple assault, domestic assault and four counts of violating conditions of release with four separate victims.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/25/2026

COURT: Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time