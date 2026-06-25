Rutland Barracks // DLS, Heroin Possession
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B400484
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper
Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 6/24/2026 @ 1738 hours
INCIDENT LOCATIONS: VT RT 3, Rutland Town
ACCUSED: Ryan Johnson
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of heroin, DLS
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 25, 2026, Troopers from the Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in the Town of Rutland for an
observed violation. The operator was identified as Ryan Johnson (29).
Throughout the interaction with Johnson, Troopers observed indicators of drug
activity. Johnson granted Troopers consent to search the vehicle, and suspected
heroin was located. Johnson’s license was also found to be criminally
suspended. Johnson was taken into custody, transported to the Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks, and processed. Johnson was issued a criminal citation to
appear in Rutland County Superior Court at a later date. Troopers were assisted
on scene by the Rutland Town Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: August 24th, 2026 / 1000
hours
COURT: Rutland
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
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