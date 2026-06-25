Rutland Barracks // DLS, Heroin Possession



STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26B400484 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shaughnessy STATION: Rutland CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101 DATE/TIME: 6/24/2026 @ 1738 hours INCIDENT LOCATIONS: VT RT 3, Rutland Town ACCUSED: Ryan Johnson AGE: 29 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT VIOLATION: Possession of heroin, DLS SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 25, 2026, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in the Town of Rutland for an observed violation. The operator was identified as Ryan Johnson (29). Throughout the interaction with Johnson, Troopers observed indicators of drug activity. Johnson granted Troopers consent to search the vehicle, and suspected heroin was located. Johnson’s license was also found to be criminally suspended. Johnson was taken into custody, transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, and processed. Johnson was issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court at a later date. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Rutland Town Police Department. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: August 24th, 2026 / 1000 hours COURT: Rutland LODGED – N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: Attached

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