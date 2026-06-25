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Rutland Barracks // DLS, Heroin Possession

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B400484

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shaughnessy                            

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 6/24/2026  @ 1738 hours

INCIDENT LOCATIONS: VT RT 3, Rutland Town

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Johnson

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of heroin, DLS

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 25, 2026, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in the Town of Rutland for an observed violation. The operator was identified as Ryan Johnson (29). Throughout the interaction with Johnson, Troopers observed indicators of drug activity. Johnson granted Troopers consent to search the vehicle, and suspected heroin was located. Johnson’s license was also found to be criminally suspended. Johnson was taken into custody, transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, and processed. Johnson was issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court at a later date. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Rutland Town Police Department.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: August 24th, 2026 / 1000 hours         

COURT: Rutland

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

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Rutland Barracks // DLS, Heroin Possession

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