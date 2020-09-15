Naples Technology Ventures Names Neeraj Vohra as Chief Investment Officer
NAPLES, FL / September 15, 2020 / Naples Technology Ventures (NTV) today announced the appointment of Neeraj Vohra as Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Vohra brings more than 25 years of strategic financial management and capital markets experience to NTV. His Investment banking record includes execution of more than $3B in capital raise transactions and 12 M&A deals.
“Our fund has thrived these past few years, including the first close of our $50 million NTV Frontier Fund this spring,” said NTV co-Founder Brij Sharma. “The growth of our dossier requires a CIO with the breadth of experience that Neeraj provides. We’re thrilled to have him on our team.”
Prior to joining Naples Technology Ventures, Mr. Vohra was the CFO of Rose Financial Solutions, a finance as a service company (FaaS) where he partnered with the CEO to drive growth and closed an acquisition withing the first 90 days of joining the firm. Prior to joining RFS in 2020, he was the CFO of DuckerFrontier, a market intelligence and consulting firm that serves clients across the B2B, healthcare, consumer and technology sectors. At DuckerFrontier, he helped triple the revenues of the company through two acquisitions and organic growth.
Mr. Vohra has managed numerous initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings and M&A transactions for a wide range of clients, including CFRA, Harris Interactive, comScore, Banctec, Goldleaf Financial, Lionbridge, Online Resources, Open Solutions and PayPal.
“NTV is one of the best-regarded funds of its kind in the US, thanks not to just the performance of their investments, but also due to their very strategic, knowledgeable, hands-on approach,” said Mr. Vohra. “As a founding steering committee member and current chairman of the Tech CFO Network, with more than 150 CFO members in the DC area, I’m confident that I know from what works and what doesn’t work in SaaS technology. So, I feel right at home at NTV.”
About Naples Technology Ventures
Naples Technology Ventures (NTV) was founded by Mike Abbaei and Brij Sharma in 2018 to invest in early stage businesses focused on disruptive technologies, including AI and machine learning, blockchain, IoT, robotics, and other advanced technology sectors. The firm focuses on SaaS-based companies in emergent or expanding markets that depend upon evolution and change as part of their survival.
For more information, please visit www.naplestechnologyventures.com.
